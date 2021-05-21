Marne Week 2021 Competitions BROLL

Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division participate in physically demanding competitions throughout Marne Week 2021, May 17 through 20. Competition events are a test of grit and toughness, foster readiness and esprit de corps, and are a fundamental part of the Division’s Marne Week celebration. It displays the fighting spirit, tenacity and warrior ethos that is the Dogface Soldier, carrying on the unit’s proud history and lineage.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 12:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795809
|VIRIN:
|210521-A-DP764-162
|Filename:
|DOD_108354526
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
