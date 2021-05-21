Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Week 2021 Competitions BROLL

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division participate in physically demanding competitions throughout Marne Week 2021, May 17 through 20. Competition events are a test of grit and toughness, foster readiness and esprit de corps, and are a fundamental part of the Division’s Marne Week celebration. It displays the fighting spirit, tenacity and warrior ethos that is the Dogface Soldier, carrying on the unit’s proud history and lineage.

