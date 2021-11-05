Soldiers from Public Health Command - Atlantic Public Health Activity Fort Gordon recently conducted K9 Tactical Casualty Care point of entry training to Military Working Dog handlers from Army, Navy and Air Force utilizing the new Advanced Canine Medical Trainer, K9 Diesel, at Corry Station, FL
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 12:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795806
|VIRIN:
|210511-O-SP086-815
|PIN:
|511
|Filename:
|DOD_108354508
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Public Health Command - Atlantic K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care point of entry training, by Ronald Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT