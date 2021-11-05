Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public Health Command - Atlantic K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care point of entry training

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Video by Ronald Harris 

    Regional Health Command-Atlantic

    Soldiers from Public Health Command - Atlantic Public Health Activity Fort Gordon recently conducted K9 Tactical Casualty Care point of entry training to Military Working Dog handlers from Army, Navy and Air Force utilizing the new Advanced Canine Medical Trainer, K9 Diesel, at Corry Station, FL

    Military Working Dog
    Regional Health Command- Atlantic
    Public Health Command - Atlantic
    Public Health Activity Fort Gordon
    K9 Tactical Casualty Care point of entry training
    K9 Diesel

