    (B-Roll) 53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct range operations in Manjača

    MANJAčA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    05.19.2021

    Video by Pfc. Michael Baumberger 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    The 53rd IBCT and Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) conduct range operations in Manjača, BiH, May 19, 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 13:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795804
    VIRIN: 210519-Z-CF712-0001
    Filename: DOD_108354505
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: MANJAčA, BA

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, (B-Roll) 53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct range operations in Manjača, by PFC Michael Baumberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FLNG
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    ImmediateResponse21

