The 53rd IBCT and Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) conduct range operations in Manjača, BiH, May 19, 2021.
This work, (B-Roll) 53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct range operations in Manjača, by PFC Michael Baumberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
