MG Kamper and CSM Burnley talk about the importance of the 2021 Army National Hiring Days and the amazing opportunities that the Army and it's people have to offer.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 11:16
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|795790
|VIRIN:
|210519-A-NU467-770
|Filename:
|DOD_108354266
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army National Hiring Days 2021, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
