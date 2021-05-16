2021 National Safe Boating Week PSA

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





The Coast Guard reminds boaters to pay attention to signage around waterways they are travelling to help keep all boaters safe. Keeping an eye on your vessel’s speed and watching out for others sharing the water with you could keep someone from falling in the water or getting seriously hurt. (U.S. Coast Guard video by 8th District External Affairs)