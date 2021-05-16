The Coast Guard reminds boaters to pay attention to signage around waterways they are travelling to help keep all boaters safe. Keeping an eye on your vessel’s speed and watching out for others sharing the water with you could keep someone from falling in the water or getting seriously hurt. (U.S. Coast Guard video by 8th District External Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 12:01
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|795786
|VIRIN:
|210517-G-G0108-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108354185
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 National Safe Boating Week PSA, by PO3 Carlos Galarza, PO2 Jonathan Lally and PO3 John Michelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
