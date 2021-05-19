Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multi-Capable Airmen help kickoff Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    89th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 321st Contingency Response Squadron bring in C-130J Super Hercules, C-17 Globemaster III and C-5 Galaxy aircraft at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., May 16, 2021. The Airmen are participating in Exercise Mobility Guardian, the Air Force’s largest and longest exercise ensuring readiness to move military personnel and equipment in combat operations. This year’s version of the exercise, held May 15 – 27, focuses on what the future of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) will look like for Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 11:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795782
    VIRIN: 210519-F-TM624-0045
    Filename: DOD_108354168
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 

