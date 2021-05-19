Airmen assigned to the 321st Contingency Response Squadron bring in C-130J Super Hercules, C-17 Globemaster III and C-5 Galaxy aircraft at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., May 16, 2021. The Airmen are participating in Exercise Mobility Guardian, the Air Force’s largest and longest exercise ensuring readiness to move military personnel and equipment in combat operations. This year’s version of the exercise, held May 15 – 27, focuses on what the future of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) will look like for Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 11:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795782
|VIRIN:
|210519-F-TM624-0045
|Filename:
|DOD_108354168
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Multi-Capable Airmen help kickoff Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021, by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
