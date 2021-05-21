Marne Week Ceremonies BROLL

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division conduct the Twilight Tattoo and Closing Ceremonies of Marne Week 2021 on Fort Stewart, Georgia.



Held this year on May 18, the Twilight Tattoo, held annually during Marne Week, marks the constitution and organization of 3rd ID through performance and music, sharing the storied division’s history for all past and present members of the Marne community.



Held this year on May 20, the closing ceremony is the culminating event of Marne Week, which is an opportunity for Dogface Soldiers past and present to celebrate being a member of the “Rock of the Marne.”



Marne Week showcases the “Rock of the Marne” Division, honors past and present Dogface Soldiers, Family members, and communities, enhances morale and builds camaraderie amongst teams.