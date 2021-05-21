Marne Week Ceremonies BROLL

Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division conduct the Twilight Tattoo and Closing Ceremonies of Marne Week 2021 on Fort Stewart, Georgia.
Held this year on May 18, the Twilight Tattoo, held annually during Marne Week, marks the constitution and organization of 3rd ID through performance and music, sharing the storied division’s history for all past and present members of the Marne community.
Held this year on May 20, the closing ceremony is the culminating event of Marne Week, which is an opportunity for Dogface Soldiers past and present to celebrate being a member of the “Rock of the Marne.”
Marne Week showcases the “Rock of the Marne” Division, honors past and present Dogface Soldiers, Family members, and communities, enhances morale and builds camaraderie amongst teams.
05.21.2021
05.21.2021 10:49
B-Roll
795770
210521-A-DP764-278
DOD_108354008
00:02:01
FORT STEWART, GA, US
0
0
