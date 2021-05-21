Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Week Ceremonies BROLL

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Courtesy Video

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division conduct the Twilight Tattoo and Closing Ceremonies of Marne Week 2021 on Fort Stewart, Georgia.

    Held this year on May 18, the Twilight Tattoo, held annually during Marne Week, marks the constitution and organization of 3rd ID through performance and music, sharing the storied division’s history for all past and present members of the Marne community.

    Held this year on May 20, the closing ceremony is the culminating event of Marne Week, which is an opportunity for Dogface Soldiers past and present to celebrate being a member of the “Rock of the Marne.”

    Marne Week showcases the “Rock of the Marne” Division, honors past and present Dogface Soldiers, Family members, and communities, enhances morale and builds camaraderie amongst teams.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 10:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795770
    VIRIN: 210521-A-DP764-278
    Filename: DOD_108354008
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Ft Stewart
    3rd ID
    MarneWeek21

