Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arrival of NATO Secretary General and welcome by President Macron

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FRANCE

    05.21.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    On Friday, 21 May 2021, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, travelled to Paris. During his visit, the Secretary General met the President of the French Republic, Mr. Emmanuel Macron.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 09:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795767
    VIRIN: 210521-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108353992
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    France
    Summit
    Stoltenberg
    Macron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT