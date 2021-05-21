Press statements by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron
FRANCE
05.21.2021
Courtesy Video
Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday (21 May 2021) to discuss preparations for the upcoming NATO Summit on 14 June.
