Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Press statements by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FRANCE

    05.21.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday (21 May 2021) to discuss preparations for the upcoming NATO Summit on 14 June.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 09:57
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 795765
    VIRIN: 210521-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108353979
    Length: 00:11:13
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    France
    Summit
    Stoltenberg
    Macron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT