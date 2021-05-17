U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and two Dassault Rafales assigned to the 1/4 Gascogne Fighter Squadron, 113 Saint-Dizier-Robinson air base, France, perform flight operations in Mont-De-Marsan, France, as part of Exercise Atlantic Trident 21. Atlantic Trident 21 is a joint, multinational exercise involving service members from the U.S., France and the U.K., and is aimed at enhancing fourth and fifth generation integration, combat readiness and fighting capabilities, through conducting complex air operations in a contested multinational joint force environment.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 09:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795762
|VIRIN:
|210517-N-BL637-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108353959
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Atlantic Trident 21 Flight Operations and Opening Ceremony BROLL, by PO2 Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
