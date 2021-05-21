Senior Chief Jason Miller, officer in charge of Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach, N.C., and Sharky, mascot for the Wilmington Sharks baseball team, team up to talk about boating safety and best practices ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Memorial Day weekend has been considered by many as the unofficial start to the recreational boating season. As boaters take to the water, there is an increased likelihood for search and rescue situations, mechanical failures and accidents. Video courtesy of Coast Guard Auxiliary.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 09:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|795757
|VIRIN:
|210521-G-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108353939
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|WILMINGTON, NC, US
|Hometown:
|WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, Wilmington Sharks team up for National Safe Boating Week, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
