MG Royar and CSM Dove speak about Memorial Day and the Floyd E. “Tut" Fann Veterans Home based in Huntsville, Alabama.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 09:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795752
|VIRIN:
|210519-O-CT301-794
|Filename:
|DOD_108353932
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day Message, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
