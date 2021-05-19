Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Medicine birthday 2021

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    05.19.2021

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Brig. Gen. Mark Thompson, the commanding general for Regional Health Command Europe, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kyle Brunell, the command sergeant major for Regional Health Command Europe, deliver a message for the Army Medicine birthday.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 08:27
    Category: Greetings
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 

    Army Medicine

    Army Medicine Europe

