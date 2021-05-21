There are plenty of ways for Airmen to stay fit to fight. For Senior Airman Anthony Paladie, 52nd Fighter Wing EOD Apprentice, his chosen method for keeping himself in top physical condition is running. Take a look at how SrA Paladie finds the motivation to hit the track, and why he thinks focusing on his personal fitness affects the success of the mission.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 05:16
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|795713
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-GK113-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108353625
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fit 2 Fight: SrA Paladie, by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT