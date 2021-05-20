4-319 fires during Dynamic Front

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795709" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade fire their M119 Howitzers during Dynamic Front 21, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 20, 2021. Dynamic Front 21 includes approximately 1,800 participants from 15 nations, May 3 - 21, 2021 at the U.S. Army's Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany and Torun, Poland. DF21 is a 7th Army Training Command-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed to increase readiness, lethality and interoperability by exercising allied and partner nations’ ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational environment at both the operation and tactical levels. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zack Stahlberg)