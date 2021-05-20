U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade fire their M119 Howitzers during Dynamic Front 21, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 20, 2021. Dynamic Front 21 includes approximately 1,800 participants from 15 nations, May 3 - 21, 2021 at the U.S. Army's Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany and Torun, Poland. DF21 is a 7th Army Training Command-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed to increase readiness, lethality and interoperability by exercising allied and partner nations’ ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational environment at both the operation and tactical levels. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zack Stahlberg)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 04:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795709
|VIRIN:
|210520-A-RU667-546
|Filename:
|DOD_108353610
|Length:
|00:16:44
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 4-319 fires during Dynamic Front, by SPC Zachary Stahlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT