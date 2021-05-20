Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-319 fires during Dynamic Front

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.20.2021

    Video by Spc. Zachary Stahlberg 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade fire their M119 Howitzers during Dynamic Front 21, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 20, 2021. Dynamic Front 21 includes approximately 1,800 participants from 15 nations, May 3 - 21, 2021 at the U.S. Army's Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany and Torun, Poland. DF21 is a 7th Army Training Command-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed to increase readiness, lethality and interoperability by exercising allied and partner nations’ ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational environment at both the operation and tactical levels. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zack Stahlberg)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 04:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    This work, 4-319 fires during Dynamic Front, by SPC Zachary Stahlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    U.S. Army
    4-319
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    TrainToWin
    KingOfTheHerd

