Travis Airmen observe AAPI Heritage Month with fly-in and community outreach

A spot video to highlight Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. A predominantly AAPI aircrew from Travis Air Force Base, California, flew a heritage mission May 14-16 to King County International Airport-Boeing Field, Seattle, Washington.



The aircrew partnered with a local fixed-based operator — an organization stationed at an airport to provide fueling, parking and other aviation logistical support — at Boeing Field to host a fly-in event May 15 for Seattle locals to tour a KC-10 Extender and interact with Airmen.