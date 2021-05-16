Travis Airmen observe AAPI Heritage Month with fly-in and community outreach

A spot video to highlight Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. A predominantly AAPI aircrew from Travis Air Force Base, California, flew a heritage mission May 14-16 to King County International Airport-Boeing Field, Seattle, Washington.
The aircrew partnered with a local fixed-based operator — an organization stationed at an airport to provide fueling, parking and other aviation logistical support — at Boeing Field to host a fly-in event May 15 for Seattle locals to tour a KC-10 Extender and interact with Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 22:49
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|795688
|VIRIN:
|210516-F-SK304-1530
|Filename:
|DOD_108353304
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT