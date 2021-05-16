Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis Airmen observe AAPI Heritage Month with fly-in and community outreach

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2021

    Video by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A spot video to highlight Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. A predominantly AAPI aircrew from Travis Air Force Base, California, flew a heritage mission May 14-16 to King County International Airport-Boeing Field, Seattle, Washington.

    The aircrew partnered with a local fixed-based operator — an organization stationed at an airport to provide fueling, parking and other aviation logistical support — at Boeing Field to host a fly-in event May 15 for Seattle locals to tour a KC-10 Extender and interact with Airmen.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 22:49
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 795688
    VIRIN: 210516-F-SK304-1530
    Filename: DOD_108353304
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Travis Air Force Base

    KC-10 Extender
    9th Air Refueling Squadron
    6th Air Refueling Squadron
    AAPI Heritage Month

