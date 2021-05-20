Best Warriors Test Their Swimming Skills

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Christa Hepler, the Range Safety Officer of the Water Safety Assessment, assigned to the 310th Multi Role Bridge Company, explains what the competitors need to demonstrate for the United States Army Reserve Best Warrior/Best Squad Competition on Fort McCoy, May 20, 2021. Approximately 80 Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the event that runs from May 19-28, 2021. The 2021 BWC is an annually-recurring competition that brings in the best Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” or "Best Squad" among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual ability to adapt and overcome to challenging scenarios and battle-focused events, which test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (Video by Army Sgt. Jonathan Over)