Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Warriors Test Their Swimming Skills

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jonathan Over 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Christa Hepler, the Range Safety Officer of the Water Safety Assessment, assigned to the 310th Multi Role Bridge Company, explains what the competitors need to demonstrate for the United States Army Reserve Best Warrior/Best Squad Competition on Fort McCoy, May 20, 2021. Approximately 80 Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the event that runs from May 19-28, 2021. The 2021 BWC is an annually-recurring competition that brings in the best Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” or "Best Squad" among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual ability to adapt and overcome to challenging scenarios and battle-focused events, which test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (Video by Army Sgt. Jonathan Over)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 21:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795680
    VIRIN: 210520-A-GN533-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108353149
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: FORT MCCOY, WI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Warriors Test Their Swimming Skills, by SGT Jonathan Over, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    U.S. Army Reserve
    USARC
    2020 Best Warrior
    2020ARBWC
    2020 BWC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT