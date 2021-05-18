Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with EOD aboard MCAS Iwakuni showcase robots

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.18.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni showcase their robots for Mathew C. Perry Elementary School students, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 18, 2021. The demo was held to showcase the similarities of an EOD bot and Mars rover's capabilities to students who were learning about space. (U.S. Marines Corps video by Lance. Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 01:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795675
    VIRIN: 210518-M-MY099-1001
    Filename: DOD_108353050
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with EOD aboard MCAS Iwakuni showcase robots, by LCpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Science
    Students
    Marines
    EOD
    Robots

