U.S. Marines with EOD aboard MCAS Iwakuni showcase robots

U.S. Marines with Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni showcase their robots for Mathew C. Perry Elementary School students, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 18, 2021. The demo was held to showcase the similarities of an EOD bot and Mars rover's capabilities to students who were learning about space. (U.S. Marines Corps video by Lance. Cpl. Mitchell Austin)