New Marines of Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 20, 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 19:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795667
|VIRIN:
|210520-M-HX572-191
|Filename:
|DOD_108352830
|Length:
|00:58:49
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Echo Company Graduation, by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT