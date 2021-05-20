Echo Company Graduation

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New Marines of Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 20, 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions.

