    St. Louis Cardinals - MLB Shout out 2021 - PO1 Matthew Rozeboom

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Storm Henry 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Rozeboom from Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 shouts out the St. Louis Cardinals.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 21:01
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 795663
    VIRIN: 210513-N-DK042-1001
    Filename: DOD_108352766
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: FENTON, MO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, St. Louis Cardinals - MLB Shout out 2021 - PO1 Matthew Rozeboom, by PO2 Storm Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Baseball
    Sports
    St. Louis Cardinals
    Cardinals
    MLB2021
    CardinalsBaseball

