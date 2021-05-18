video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ORCA is a chemical, biological, radioactive, nuclear threats response exercise designed for participants to provide support in the aftermath of hazardous materials incidents. ORCA tests interoperability between agencies, increases opportunities for working relationships and practices requests for assistance methods. Approximately 250 National Guardsmen from CST units in Alaska, California, Connecticut, Colorado, Idaho, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Washington, and Wisconsin are in Alaska to participate in Exercise ORCA 2021. Numerous support units and civilian agencies participated in the exercise as well.