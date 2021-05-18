ORCA is a chemical, biological, radioactive, nuclear threats response exercise designed for participants to provide support in the aftermath of hazardous materials incidents. ORCA tests interoperability between agencies, increases opportunities for working relationships and practices requests for assistance methods. Approximately 250 National Guardsmen from CST units in Alaska, California, Connecticut, Colorado, Idaho, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Washington, and Wisconsin are in Alaska to participate in Exercise ORCA 2021. Numerous support units and civilian agencies participated in the exercise as well.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 18:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795657
|VIRIN:
|210518-Z-MK318-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108352695
|Length:
|00:09:55
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
