Soldiers from the Shariki Communications Site visited and partook in cultural traditions at the Big Buddha in Aomori, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 17:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795645
|VIRIN:
|210414-N-KP948-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108352557
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Shariki Visits Big Buddha, by PO2 Alyssa Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT