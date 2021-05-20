Dr. Terry Adirim, acting assistant defense secretary for health affairs, and Army Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place, director of the Defense Health Agency, provide the latest COVID-19 updates from the Pentagon, May 20, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 16:36
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|795631
|Filename:
|DOD_108352370
|Length:
|00:26:38
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DOD Leaders Give COVID-19 Update, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT