Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DOD Leaders Give COVID-19 Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Dr. Terry Adirim, acting assistant defense secretary for health affairs, and Army Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place, director of the Defense Health Agency, provide the latest COVID-19 updates from the Pentagon, May 20, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 16:36
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 795631
    Filename: DOD_108352370
    Length: 00:26:38
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DOD Leaders Give COVID-19 Update, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT