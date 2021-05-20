BRoll of interior, exterior C130J Flight Simulator

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 143d Airlift Wing becomes home to a state-of-the art C130J Flight Simulator, May 20, 2021, Quonset Air National Guard Base, North Kingstown, RI. The simulator is a level D certified, in case of inclement weather or aircraft downtime, this allows aircrew to still log flying hours. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Brittni Capozzi)