The 143d Airlift Wing becomes home to a state-of-the art C130J Flight Simulator, May 20, 2021, Quonset Air National Guard Base, North Kingstown, RI. The simulator is a level D certified, in case of inclement weather or aircraft downtime, this allows aircrew to still log flying hours. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Brittni Capozzi)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 17:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795626
|VIRIN:
|210520-Z-EY297-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108352255
|Length:
|00:09:14
|Location:
|NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BRoll of interior, exterior C130J Flight Simulator, by A1C Brittni Capozzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT