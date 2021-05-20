Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BRoll of interior, exterior C130J Flight Simulator

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brittni Capozzi 

    143d Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 143d Airlift Wing becomes home to a state-of-the art C130J Flight Simulator, May 20, 2021, Quonset Air National Guard Base, North Kingstown, RI. The simulator is a level D certified, in case of inclement weather or aircraft downtime, this allows aircrew to still log flying hours. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Brittni Capozzi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 17:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795626
    VIRIN: 210520-Z-EY297-1001
    Filename: DOD_108352255
    Length: 00:09:14
    Location: NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BRoll of interior, exterior C130J Flight Simulator, by A1C Brittni Capozzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Flight simulator
    c130J
    143d AW
    RI Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT