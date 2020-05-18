Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maintainers Install Aircraft Work Stands

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    A time-lapse video of 171st Air Refueling Wing maintainers installing aircraft work stands for a KC-135 aircraft, May 20, 2021, in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 15:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795621
    VIRIN: 210520-Z-OK627-1002
    Filename: DOD_108352049
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintainers Install Aircraft Work Stands, by SSgt Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    USAF
    maintainers
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    PAANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT