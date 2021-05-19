Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army National Hiring Days 2021 (Short Message)

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fires Center of Excellence (FCoE)

    MG Kamper and CSM Burnley speak of the importance of the 2021 ANHD Campaign. (Short Message)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 14:52
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 795614
    VIRIN: 210519-A-NU467-157
    Filename: DOD_108351960
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Army National Hiring Days 2021 (Short Message), by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Diversity
    Why I Serve
    People First
    2021
    79-R
    FIRES Strong
    Army National Hiring Days
    Join Us
    ANHD21
    Opportunity Awaits

