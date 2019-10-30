An Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft crew spots a smuggling vessel off the coast of San Diego, California. The aircrew relays the information to AMO Marine Interdiction Agents, who stop the vessel, carrying multiple migrants.
This work, Air and Marine Operations Agents Interdict A Smuggling Vessel Off the Coast of San Diego., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
