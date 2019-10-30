Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air and Marine Operations Agents Interdict A Smuggling Vessel Off the Coast of San Diego.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2019

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    An Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft crew spots a smuggling vessel off the coast of San Diego, California. The aircrew relays the information to AMO Marine Interdiction Agents, who stop the vessel, carrying multiple migrants.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2019
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 14:00
    Location: CA, US

    smuggling
    CBP
    Air and Marine
    AMO

