    B-roll: Finding resiliency in hockey

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Agosti 

    118th Wing, Public Affairs, Tennessee Air National Guard

    B-roll stringer of Finding Resiliency in Hockey video. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Agosti)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 13:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795599
    VIRIN: 210513-Z-JT271-1002
    Filename: DOD_108351514
    Length: 00:10:04
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, B-roll: Finding resiliency in hockey, by SSgt Anthony Agosti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hockey

    ANG
    ice
    puck
    Predators
    goalie
    skates

