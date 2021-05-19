Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Weapons/Ammo/Fuels MG21 B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    B-roll of weapons loading and fueling during Mobility Guardian 2021 at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin. The 354th Fighter Squadron deployed to Volk Field in support of Mobility Guardian 2021 to exercise the Dynamic Wing concept, as well as dynamic force and agile combat employment, which prepares Airmen for potential conflict with adversaries.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 13:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795595
    VIRIN: 210519-F-FZ485-674
    Filename: DOD_108351303
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weapons/Ammo/Fuels MG21 B-roll, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    DM
    MG21
    Mobility Guardian 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT