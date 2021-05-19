B-roll of weapons loading and fueling during Mobility Guardian 2021 at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin. The 354th Fighter Squadron deployed to Volk Field in support of Mobility Guardian 2021 to exercise the Dynamic Wing concept, as well as dynamic force and agile combat employment, which prepares Airmen for potential conflict with adversaries.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 13:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795595
|VIRIN:
|210519-F-FZ485-674
|Filename:
|DOD_108351303
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Weapons/Ammo/Fuels MG21 B-roll, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT