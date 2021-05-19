Weapons/Ammo/Fuels MG21 B-roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of weapons loading and fueling during Mobility Guardian 2021 at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin. The 354th Fighter Squadron deployed to Volk Field in support of Mobility Guardian 2021 to exercise the Dynamic Wing concept, as well as dynamic force and agile combat employment, which prepares Airmen for potential conflict with adversaries.