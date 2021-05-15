Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Region IV Best Warrior 2021

    05.15.2021

    Video by Spc. Chad Tramel 

    120th Public Affairs Detachment

    Army National Guard soldiers from seven states compete in the Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury, May 13-16. Top honors went to Minnesota National Guard's Sgt. Jacob Ellington for Noncommissioned officers and Indiana National Guard's Spc. Henry Brucken for lower enlisted soldiers in Region IV.

    Date Posted: 05.20.2021
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Minnesotan, Hoosier take top honors in Region IV Best Warrior Competition

    NGB
    Best Warrior
    Midwest
    Indiana
    Region 4
    National Guard

