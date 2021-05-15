Army National Guard soldiers from seven states compete in the Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury, May 13-16. Top honors went to Minnesota National Guard's Sgt. Jacob Ellington for Noncommissioned officers and Indiana National Guard's Spc. Henry Brucken for lower enlisted soldiers in Region IV.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 13:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795585
|VIRIN:
|210515-A-EU822-605
|Filename:
|DOD_108351128
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Region IV Best Warrior 2021, by SPC Chad Tramel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Minnesotan, Hoosier take top honors in Region IV Best Warrior Competition
LEAVE A COMMENT