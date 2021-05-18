Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAAS and Engine Test

    SWEDEN

    05.18.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll of F-16 Fighting Falcon utilizing an Expedient Trim Pad Anchoring System and a Mobile Aircraft Arresting System At Kallax Air Base, Sweden on 18 May 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 10:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795571
    VIRIN: 210518-F-BN774-1001
    Filename: DOD_108350704
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: SE

    challenge
    F-16
    engine
    arctic
    MAAS

