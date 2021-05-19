Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gripen and F-16 Formation Flight B-roll

    SWEDEN

    05.19.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of F-16 Fighting Falcon and Swedish Air Force Gripen jets take part in training mission in Kallax AB, Sweden, on 19 May 2021

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 10:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795570
    VIRIN: 210519-F-BN774-1001
    Filename: DOD_108350660
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: SE

    TAGS

    Challenge
    Arctic
    Sweden
    exercise
    USAF

