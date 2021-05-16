The United States Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels,
participated in the Great Florida Airshow over Melbourne, FL, May
13-16. The 2021 show season is the Blue Angels’ first year flying the
Super Hornet platform as well as the 75th anniversary of the team.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 11:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795564
|VIRIN:
|210516-N-TV337-145
|Filename:
|DOD_108350535
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|MELBOURNE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Blue Angels Melbourne, FL 2021, by PO2 Robert Baldock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
