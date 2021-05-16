Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blue Angels Melbourne, FL 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Baldock 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    The United States Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels,
    participated in the Great Florida Airshow over Melbourne, FL, May
    13-16. The 2021 show season is the Blue Angels’ first year flying the
    Super Hornet platform as well as the 75th anniversary of the team.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 11:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795564
    VIRIN: 210516-N-TV337-145
    Filename: DOD_108350535
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: MELBOURNE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels Melbourne, FL 2021, by PO2 Robert Baldock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USMC
    #USNavy
    #BlueAngels
    #FlyNavy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT