Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli SHOTEX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lee 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210514-N-LY160-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) - Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) COVID-19 SHOTEX video. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 10:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795563
    VIRIN: 210421-N-LY160-1001
    Filename: DOD_108350525
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli SHOTEX, by PO1 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Amphib
    SHOTEX
    Tripoli
    LHA 7
    Covid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT