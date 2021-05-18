Information of interviewees' names, title, unit, and timestamps they start.
Capt. John Kenny
Battalion Fire Control Officer
1st Regiment 6th Field Artillery
00:00:00;00
Capt. Bryn Pugh
Liaison Officer at the British Forces
26th Regiment Royal Artillery
00:02:41;00
Maj. Michael Prodojil Jr.
Brigade S3
41st Field Artillery Brigade
00:06:27;16
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 10:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|795562
|VIRIN:
|210518-A-BJ454-125
|Filename:
|DOD_108350501
|Length:
|00:08:43
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire Mission Interview Package - Dynamic Front 21, by SPC Ryan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT