    Fire Mission Interview Package - Dynamic Front 21

    GRAFENWOHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.18.2021

    Video by Spc. Ryan Barnes 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    Information of interviewees' names, title, unit, and timestamps they start.

    Capt. John Kenny
    Battalion Fire Control Officer
    1st Regiment 6th Field Artillery
    00:00:00;00

    Capt. Bryn Pugh
    Liaison Officer at the British Forces
    26th Regiment Royal Artillery
    00:02:41;00

    Maj. Michael Prodojil Jr.
    Brigade S3
    41st Field Artillery Brigade
    00:06:27;16

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 10:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 795562
    VIRIN: 210518-A-BJ454-125
    Filename: DOD_108350501
    Length: 00:08:43
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BY, DE 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    41FAB
    16FAR
    26RRA

