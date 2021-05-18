Collection of clips filmed at Brigade TOC, Battalion TOC, and at two firing points of fire missions being conducted in support of Dynamic Front 21.
Dynamic Front 21 includes approximately 1,800 participants from 15 nations, May 3 - 21, 2021 at the U.S. Army's Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany and Torun, Poland. DF21 is a 7th Army Training Command-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed to increase readiness, lethality and interoperability by exercising allied and partner nations’ ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational environment at both the operation and tactical levels.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 10:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795561
|VIRIN:
|210518-A-BJ454-757
|Filename:
|DOD_108350487
|Length:
|00:06:21
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MLRS and Fire Mission B-Roll - Dynamic Front 21, by SPC Ryan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
