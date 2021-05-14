210514-N-CZ759-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) - Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) damage control assessment video. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 10:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795558
|VIRIN:
|210514-N-CZ759-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108350447
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripoli Damage Control, by PO2 Theodore Quintana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT