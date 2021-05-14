Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Damage Control

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    05.14.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Theodore Quintana 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210514-N-CZ759-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) - Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) damage control assessment video. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 10:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795558
    VIRIN: 210514-N-CZ759-1001
    Filename: DOD_108350447
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli Damage Control, by PO2 Theodore Quintana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

