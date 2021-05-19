A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, out of Morón Air Base, Spain, was prepared for a mission involving NATO countries in the European theatre Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt. Jason Allred)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 08:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795556
|VIRIN:
|210519-F-ZW188-7000
|Filename:
|DOD_108350432
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|MORóN AIR BASE, ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 210520-F-ZW188-7000, by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
