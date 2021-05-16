Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Phoenix commander gives TOA speech

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    05.16.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Sheldon 

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    The 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, as Task Force Phoenix, completed its Transfer Of Authority (TOA) with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade (ECAB) and now begins its nine-month mission in the Middle East. Task Force Phoenix commander Col. Alan Gronewold gives a speech to guests in attendance during a TOA ceremony at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 07:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795551
    VIRIN: 210516-Z-VC646-0143
    Filename: DOD_108350398
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 

    This work, Task Force Phoenix commander gives TOA speech, by SFC Ryan Sheldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combined Joint Task Force
    Task Force Phoenix
    CJTF
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    40th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB)

