Alabama National Guard, 1-131 Assault Helicopter Battalion troops give their testimonies about receiving the COVID-19 Vaccination, and what it means to them during DEFENDER-Europe 21.(Army National Guard video by Spc. Jordan Arnold)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 07:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|795550
|VIRIN:
|210519-Z-TT120-974
|Filename:
|DOD_108350397
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|TUZLA, BA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I got the Vaccine? DEFENDER-Europe 21, by SPC Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT