    Everything 38th Episode Three: Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen C. Rowley shares the importance to the Patriot Master Gunner Course

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.20.2021

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen C. Rowley, Rochester, New York native and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade senior enlisted advisor, shares the importance of the Patriot Master Gunner course and implores young air defenders and leaders to start looking into preparing for and attending the advanced course in episode three of Everything 38th.

    Currently PMG class 701-21 is being held in Japan for the first time. The class is hosted by 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Kadena Air Base, Japan April 19-June 28.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 04:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 795543
    VIRIN: 210520-A-PI656-001
    Filename: DOD_108350234
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Everything 38th Episode Three: Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen C. Rowley shares the importance to the Patriot Master Gunner Course, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    1-1 ADA
    Patriot Master Gunner Course
    PMG
    Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen C. Rowley
    Everything 38th

