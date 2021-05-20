Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen C. Rowley, Rochester, New York native and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade senior enlisted advisor, shares the importance of the Patriot Master Gunner course and implores young air defenders and leaders to start looking into preparing for and attending the advanced course in episode three of Everything 38th.
Currently PMG class 701-21 is being held in Japan for the first time. The class is hosted by 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Kadena Air Base, Japan April 19-June 28.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 04:36
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|795543
|VIRIN:
|210520-A-PI656-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108350234
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Everything 38th Episode Three: Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen C. Rowley shares the importance to the Patriot Master Gunner Course, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT