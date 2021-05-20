Everything 38th Episode Three: Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen C. Rowley shares the importance to the Patriot Master Gunner Course

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen C. Rowley, Rochester, New York native and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade senior enlisted advisor, shares the importance of the Patriot Master Gunner course and implores young air defenders and leaders to start looking into preparing for and attending the advanced course in episode three of Everything 38th.



Currently PMG class 701-21 is being held in Japan for the first time. The class is hosted by 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Kadena Air Base, Japan April 19-June 28.