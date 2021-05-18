On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: Thousands of illegal weapons are out of circulation thanks to U.S. Navy, Coast Guard teamwork and the U.S. Air Force’s newest squadron in Europe brings modern training to support international aircrews.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 04:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|795536
|VIRIN:
|210518-A-GU856-677
|Filename:
|DOD_108350177
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Europe Report May 18, 2021, by SPC Jillita Y Grier-Watford and Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
