    AFN Europe Report May 18, 2021

    GERMANY

    05.18.2021

    Video by Spc. Jillita Y Grier-Watford and Chris Knoblauch

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: Thousands of illegal weapons are out of circulation thanks to U.S. Navy, Coast Guard teamwork and the U.S. Air Force’s newest squadron in Europe brings modern training to support international aircrews.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 04:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

