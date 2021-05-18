Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Communication is the Key to Success in Dynamic Front 21

    GRAFENWOHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.18.2021

    Video by Spc. Ryan Barnes 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    Communication is key when executing missions. See how we communicate with our NATO Partners and Allies and execute fire missions during Dynamic Front 21.

    Dynamic Front 21 includes approximately 1,800 participants from 15 nations, May 3 - 21, 2021 at the U.S. Army's Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany and Torun, Poland. DF21 is a 7th Army Training Command-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed to increase readiness, lethality and interoperability by exercising allied and partner nations’ ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational environment at both the operation and tactical levels.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 06:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 795532
    VIRIN: 210518-A-BJ454-112
    Filename: DOD_108350172
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BY, DE 

