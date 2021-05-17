Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Atlantic Trident 21 Flight Operations and Opening Ceremony BROLL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FRANCE

    05.17.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Castellano 

    AFN Stuttgart

    U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and Dassault Rafales assigned to the 1/4 Gascogne Fighter Squadron, 113 Saint-Dizier-Robinson air base, France, perform flight operations in Mont-de-Marsan, France as part of exercise Atlantic Trident 21. Atlantic Trident 21 is a joint, multinational exercise involving service members from the U.S., France and the U.K., and is aimed at enhancing fourth and fifth generation integration, combat readiness and fighting capabilities, through conducting complex air operations in a contested multinational joint force environment.

    Opening Ceremony BROLL at 01:53

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 02:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795529
    VIRIN: 210517-N-BL637-0001
    Filename: DOD_108350158
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlantic Trident 21 Flight Operations and Opening Ceremony BROLL, by PO2 Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    U.S. European Command
    USAFE
    USEUCOM
    F-35
    EUCOM
    French Air Force
    Dassault Rafale
    Allies and Partners
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa
    AtlanticTrident21
    Atlantic Trident 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT