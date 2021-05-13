Misawa Airbase hosted a static display of various emergency services from both on and off base organizations. The displays included an earthquake simulator, a K-9 demonstration, a police motorcycle show and more.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 01:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795512
|VIRIN:
|210513-N-NC040-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108350059
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Air Base Police Week Static Display, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
