    Misawa Air Base Police Week Static Display

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.13.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Sipe 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Airbase hosted a static display of various emergency services from both on and off base organizations. The displays included an earthquake simulator, a K-9 demonstration, a police motorcycle show and more.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 01:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795512
    VIRIN: 210513-N-NC040-0001
    Filename: DOD_108350059
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base Police Week Static Display, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Air Base
    Misawa
    Emergency Services
    Security Forces
    Police Week

