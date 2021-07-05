Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Airbase Military Spouse Symposium

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.07.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Sipe 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Air Base hosted a symposium to celebrate all military spouses. The symposium had various booths and classes from home bases businesses and private organizations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 01:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795511
    VIRIN: 210507-N-NC040-0001
    Filename: DOD_108350058
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Airbase Military Spouse Symposium, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    Spouse
    Military Spouse
    Symposium
    Misawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT