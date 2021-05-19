A team of U.S. military pediatric urologists and surgical technicians conduct pediatric urological surgeries at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 18, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase the U.S. military’s medical and operational readiness while helping local citizens.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 22:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|795499
|VIRIN:
|210519-F-GK873-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108349418
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|CHOLUTECA, HN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: Deployed medics conduct pediatric urological surgeries, by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
