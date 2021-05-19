Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Sentinel 21: Deployed medics conduct pediatric urological surgeries

    CHOLUTECA, HONDURAS

    05.19.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    A team of U.S. military pediatric urologists and surgical technicians conduct pediatric urological surgeries at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 18, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase the U.S. military’s medical and operational readiness while helping local citizens.

    This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: Deployed medics conduct pediatric urological surgeries, by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

