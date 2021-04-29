Year of the Light Fighter: Puakaleihua Thompson-Westbrooks

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Puakaleihua Thompson-Westbrooks, a 25th Infantry Division veteran, reflects on her experiences of serving in Division Protocol during an interview in Puyallup, Washington on April 29, 2021. Thompson-Westbrooks also served in the Division's first Hui Ha'a team in 2013, representing and sharing the Hawaiian culture. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)