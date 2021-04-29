Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Year of the Light Fighter: Puakaleihua Thompson-Westbrooks

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Video by Sgt. Effie Mahugh 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Puakaleihua Thompson-Westbrooks, a 25th Infantry Division veteran, reflects on her experiences of serving in Division Protocol during an interview in Puyallup, Washington on April 29, 2021. Thompson-Westbrooks also served in the Division's first Hui Ha'a team in 2013, representing and sharing the Hawaiian culture. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 20:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795496
    VIRIN: 210429-A-TD292-1001
    Filename: DOD_108349380
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Year of the Light Fighter: Puakaleihua Thompson-Westbrooks, by SGT Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    25th Infantry Division

    Schofield Barracks

    Hawaii

    Pacific Islander

    AAPI

    Hui Ha'a

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    DoD
    USARPAC
    US Army
    AAPI
    US INDOPACOM

