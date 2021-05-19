DOD Leaders Brief Senate Subcommittee on Infrastructure and Climate Resilience

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Defense Department leaders testify at the Senate Appropriations Committee's Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies subcommittee hearing on military infrastructure and climate resilience, May 19, 2021. Those witnessing are: Richard Kidd, deputy assistant secretary of defense for environment and energy resilience; Jack Surash, senior official performing the duties of assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment; James Balocki, deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for installations, energy and facilities; and Mark Correll, deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for environment, safety and infrastructure.