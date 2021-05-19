Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Leaders Brief Senate Subcommittee on Infrastructure and Climate Resilience

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Defense Department leaders testify at the Senate Appropriations Committee's Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies subcommittee hearing on military infrastructure and climate resilience, May 19, 2021. Those witnessing are: Richard Kidd, deputy assistant secretary of defense for environment and energy resilience; Jack Surash, senior official performing the duties of assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment; James Balocki, deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for installations, energy and facilities; and Mark Correll, deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for environment, safety and infrastructure.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 18:07
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 795473
    Filename: DOD_108349013
    Length: 01:05:04
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

