U.S. Airmen from the 125th Fighter Wing, Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, FL, prepare to participate in the Checkered Flag Exercise May 19, 2021. Checkered Flag is a joint, large-scale aerial exercise that integrates 4th and 5th generation aircraft in air-to-air combat utilizing platforms from multiple bases across the southeastern United States. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 19:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795467
|VIRIN:
|210519-Z-XV261-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108348963
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Checkered Flag Flightline Operations, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
