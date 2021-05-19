Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Checkered Flag Flightline Operations

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 125th Fighter Wing, Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, FL, prepare to participate in the Checkered Flag Exercise May 19, 2021. Checkered Flag is a joint, large-scale aerial exercise that integrates 4th and 5th generation aircraft in air-to-air combat utilizing platforms from multiple bases across the southeastern United States. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 19:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795467
    VIRIN: 210519-Z-XV261-2001
    Filename: DOD_108348963
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Checkered Flag Flightline Operations, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    Florida
    Air Force
    125th Fighter Wing
    Checkered Flag

