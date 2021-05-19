Checkered Flag Flightline Operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from the 125th Fighter Wing, Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, FL, prepare to participate in the Checkered Flag Exercise May 19, 2021. Checkered Flag is a joint, large-scale aerial exercise that integrates 4th and 5th generation aircraft in air-to-air combat utilizing platforms from multiple bases across the southeastern United States. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)